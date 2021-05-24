      Weather Alert

Driver sent to hospital after accident and car fire

May 24, 2021 @ 8:57am

A single-car accident in Pacific County ended with a car on fire and an injured driver.

The Washington State Patrol issued a report for the early Sunday morning accident south of Ilwaco that sent one person to the hospital. 

According to that report, a 27-year-old Ilwaco man was driving a  2002 Subaru Legacy northbound on SR 101 when he left the roadway.

When the car went into the ditch it struck a culvert before coming to rest and catching on fire.

WSP says that speed and driving while intoxicated are being called the causes of the accident.

The Ilwaco man was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for his injuries.

Charges are pending.

