Driver arrested after driving through private gate while attempting to elude police

The Aberdeen Police Department shared that a suspect was arrested following a pursuit on Wednesday evening that started following a suspected DUI.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer, DUI/reckless driving, and threats of violence. A passenger was also in the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

The report states that an Aberdeen Patrol Officer had attempted to stop the vehicle for a suspected DUI when the driver began to evade, engaging in erratic driving behavior, while exhibiting signs of potential impairment.

The vehicle reportedly led officers north on B Street before leaving the city limits and the pursuit went onto a private drive, where the male subject attempted to evade capture by crashing through a gate leading to private property.

The suspect fled on foot, although he was apprehended after a short period.

The man was said to exhibit physical symptoms consistent with drug use and faces multiple charges, including kidnapping in the second degree, felony harassment, attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, and driving under the influence.

This investigation is active and ongoing.