KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Driver arrested after driving through private gate while attempting to elude police

April 5, 2024 6:29AM PDT
Share
Photo from Aberdeen Police Department

The Aberdeen Police Department shared that a suspect was arrested following a pursuit on Wednesday evening that started following a suspected DUI. 

According to police, a 42-year-old man was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer, DUI/reckless driving, and threats of violence. A passenger was also in the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

The report states that an Aberdeen Patrol Officer had attempted to stop the vehicle for a suspected DUI when the driver began to evade, engaging in erratic driving behavior, while exhibiting signs of potential impairment.

The vehicle reportedly led officers north on B Street before leaving the city limits and the pursuit went onto a private drive, where the male subject attempted to evade capture by crashing through a gate leading to private property. 

The suspect fled on foot, although he was apprehended after a short period. 

The man was said to exhibit physical symptoms consistent with drug use and faces multiple charges, including kidnapping in the second degree, felony harassment, attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, and driving under the influence.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Til You CantCody Johnson
12:22pm
Better LifeKeith Urban
12:14pm
Cant Break Up NowOld Dominion / Megan Maroney
12:11pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
12:08pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
12:04pm
View Full Playlist