Drive-through testing site now available to anyone 18 and over with COVID-19 symptoms

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor Public Health has announced that testing at the community-based drive-through site is now available to anyone 18 years and older who has symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
They also remind residents that the testing site is free.
“At this time, we are now able to open up the criteria for who can be tested at our community-based drive-through test site,” said Dr. John Bausher, Grays Harbor County Health Officer. “We are grateful to the Washington State Public Health Lab for helping us secure the testing supplies we need to be able to test more people.”
Grays Harbor Public Health and the Washington National Guard have tested 45 people for COVID-19 since opening the drive-through testing site in Aberdeen on April 15.
Results from these tests are expected to be available in as soon as 2 days.
According to Grays Harbor Public Health, no additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Grays Harbor County since April 12, and the total number of confirmed cases in Grays Harbor remains at 12.
Testing will continue daily as long as supplies permit.
To make a testing appointment, call the Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850.
Grays Harbor Public Health, Grays Harbor Community Hospital, and Summit Pacific Medical Center want to remind all citizens of Grays Harbor that local hospitals are still open.
Both hospitals in Grays Harbor County are taking precautions to reduce the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 in their facilities and encourage people who have illnesses not related to COVID-19 to seek medical attention.
“As an Emergency Department Provider, I have been overwhelmed by the community support and how this community has worked together to keep COVID-19 in check,” said Dr. Julie Buck, Grays Harbor County Emergency Medical Services Program Director, “But I am worried that some people who should be coming to see us might be staying away. I am anxious to get back to taking care of those who need us.”
Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Harbor Medical Group clinics encourage their patients to continue to seek care for chronic conditions, acute needs, well-child checks and immunizations during this pandemic.
“We have changed many processes to create a safe clinic environment for our patients to have a face-to-face visit with their provider. We have also expanded services at our clinics to include telehealth, for patients that need to be seen, but are unable to come in for an appointment,” said Elizabeth Tschimperle, Executive Director of Harbor Medical Group.
To make an appointment, call Grays Harbor Community Hospital’s contact center at 1-866-537-2778.
You will be triaged by a nurse and scheduled an appointment.
Summit Pacific Medical Center and Clinics also remain open to provide essential and emergency care.
“We are concerned that patients may be skipping important health care visits or forgoing care because they are worried about entering a medical facility during these times,” said Lauri Bolton, Summit Pacific Medical Center spokesperson. “Extra precautions are in place to ensure we maintain a safe patient care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have suspended non-essential activities and limited visitor access to promote social distancing, and many of our employees are now working from home. Employees working on-site must wear a face mask and complete a symptom and temperature check before each shift. All patients are asked to mask and a contained respiratory care unit is designated for the evaluation and treatment of suspected COVID-19 patients.”
As an alternative to visiting in person, patients may request a Virtual Primary Care Visit.
For more information or to schedule a virtual primary care visit with Summit Pacific Medical Center, call 360-346-2222, or visit https://summitpacificmedicalcenter.org/request-a-virtual-visit/
Grays Harbor County has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 16.
· March 2020: 2 cases
· April 2020: 10 cases