Drive-through testing in Aberdeen extended to May 1
The community-based drive-through testing site at the Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen will remain open through at least Friday, May 1, 2020.
Grays Harbor Public Health announced that testing will continue for anyone 18 years of age or older who is showing any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell).
You do not need to be a Grays Harbor County resident to make an appointment.
No additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Grays Harbor County since April 12. Grays Harbor Public Health Incident Management Team (IMT) remains prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
Grays Harbor Public Health with the assistance of the Washington National Guard have tested 377 people for COVID-19 since opening the drive-through testing site on April 15. Of these tests, there have been zero positive test results.
As positive tests are identified, they will be counted based on the person’s county of residence.
Testing at the drive-through site is done with a nasal swab to identify people who are ill with COVID-19. This testing site does not have the capabilities to test for antibodies to COVID-19. People who are interested in COVID-19 antibody testing should contact their primary care provider.
Based on CDC information, the list of symptoms associated with COVID-19 includes:
- fever,
- cough,
- difficulty breathing,
- repeated shaking with chills,
- muscle pain,
- headache,
- sore throat,
- new loss of taste or smell.
Testing services are available in both English and Spanish.
There is currently an abundance of tests and appointments available.
If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 and are 18 years or older, please do not hesitate to call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 and get a free test scheduled.
The call center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. After May 1, 2020 testing for COVID 19 will be coordinated with local hospitals.
For more information and questions about Grays Harbor Public Health’s response to COVID-19, please visit http://www.healthygh.org/covid19 or call our call center at (360) 964-1850.