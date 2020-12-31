Dredging coming to Grays Harbor early in new year
Grays Harbor, WA – Dredging is coming to Grays Harbor early in the new year.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will begin maintenance dredging of the Grays Harbor Inner Harbor Navigation Channel on January 4.
Approximately 1.8 million cubic yards of material will be dredged via clamshell dredge from the channel over a period of roughly three years.
The Army Corps says that roughly 600,000 cubic yards of material is expected to be dredged during each of three separate work windows.
Dredged material will be transported by barge to either the South Jetty or the Pt. Chehalis open water placement sites.
The material has been tested, and USACE prepared a biological evaluation and National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) documentation in accordance with the Federal and State requirements.
The Corps assures full environmental compliance prior to starting, and potential impacts are avoided through implementing timing restrictions and dredging best management practices.
Boaters in the area should be cautious and avoid the dredge and barge operations and pass the dredging operations slowly.
The dredging will run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and the first work window will be completed by February 14, 2021.