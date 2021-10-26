Domestic violence call in Hoquiam brings notation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Hoquiam Police Department highlighted Domestic Violence Awareness Month after a man pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired multiple shots into the ground.
According to a report from Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers, officers were called to Washington Street on Monday morning after the report of a domestic violence incident involving some sort of shooting.
The report states that a 34-year old man was arguing with his 32-year old girlfriend when at some point the man produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s face multiple times, and fired two rounds into the floor.
The woman was able to call her mother over the phone during the argument, and the victim’s mother was on the phone and overheard the commotion and two shots.
When officers arrived, the man was reportedly aware that the mother had heard the argument and was waiting at the front door for police to arrive with the firearm secured.
He surrendered to police and was detained pending the investigation.
Detectives were able to interview all the parties involved and did recover a .40 caliber pistol from the home as well as evidence of two rounds having recently been fired into the floor.
The firearm was secured as evidence and the male will be booked into the county jail on felony assault- under the domestic violence act.
Chief Myers noted that October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and highlighted the importance of raising awareness on the issue, providing contact information for anyone who feels as if they are in an abusive relationship.
“Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. Over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.
Domestic Violence Center of Grays Harbor
2306 Sumner Ave Hoquiam, WA 98550
All services are Free and Confidential!
We encourage safe and healthy relationships for survivor’s and their families. We provide advocacy, awareness, intervention, prevention and shelter options in Grays Harbor County.
Monday- Friday 9-5 or 24 Hour crisis line- 360-538-0733”