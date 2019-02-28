Dog Massage Class- today on the KIX Afternoon Show

Tune in around 4:30 for my special guests in the studio!  Joan Sorita, Dog Masseuse, will be bringing Hobbs to demonstrate dog massage.  Joan says this about her doggy —

“He is a heeler and a healer. He was always in massage school for a demo dog. His name is Hobbs and he has his own chair dedicated to him at Northwest school of animal massage.on vashon island.”

Joan is teaching a class at Paws this Saturday and it’s free!  Tune in to find out more around 4:30 or so on the The Harbor’s New Country, KIX 95.3

