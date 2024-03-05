Delays – March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024 6:04AM PST
-This post updated as new information is released-
Grays Harbor School Districts:
Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
North Beach SD: 2 hours late start due to icy road conditions.
Ocosta SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Taholah SD: 2 Hours Late. Due to local weather condition(s); please drive with care.
Pacific Co. School Districts:
N/A
Breaking News brought to you by Our Community Credit Union