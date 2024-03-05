Delays – March 5, 2024

-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation North Beach SD: 2 hours late start due to icy road conditions. Ocosta SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Taholah SD: 2 Hours Late. Due to local weather condition(s); please drive with care.

Pacific Co. School Districts:

N/A

