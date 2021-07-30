      Weather Alert

Daytime closures in of US 12 in Aberdeen

Jul 30, 2021 @ 7:04am

Drivers can anticipate delays during daytime closures on US 12 in Aberdeen.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close one lane of US 12 at two separate locations for asphalt repairs.

Work schedule:

  • Westbound US 12 repairs near South F Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
  • Eastbound US 12 repairs near East Sargent Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Travelers are encouraged to slow down in work zones and watch for road crews.

Grays Harbor County travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.

