D.C. Malone Talks Stand Up Comedy Show This Saturday In Aberdeen

Veteran Stand up Comic D.C. Malone will be the Headliner at this Saturday’s Harvey’s Pop Up Comedy show at The Driftwood Theatre in Aberdeen! D.C. has done it all in his 47 year career and he talks all about it to Kix 95.3 Morning show host The Luceman! Check out the interview below!

Harvey’s Popup Comedy is back in Aberdeen This Saturday night 1/13/2024 at Aberdeen’s Driftwood Theatre! Featuring 4 hilarious comics including Headliner D.C. Malone! Tickets: $25 Online – To get yours just click HERE! Or buy at the Door – $35 Doors: 5:00 pm Event: 6:00 pm

