Culvert work begins on Cosi Hill
Cosmopolis, WA – Road work and lane closures are coming to Cosi Hill.
The Washington Department of Transportation says that crews working on a $5.3 million slope stabilization project are set to replace several damaged culverts under US 101 at milepost 78 in Grays Harbor.
They say that flaggers will alternate traffic near the work zone as construction is underway.
The work, which began yesterday, will be done on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is scheduled to last through Friday, April 15.
No work is scheduled over weekends or holidays.
Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor Quigg Brothers will install several new culverts and complete final paving.
In December, crews deactivated a temporary traffic signal that alternated people through the work zone.
Travelers may see heavy equipment enter and exit the highway.
They ask that travelers remember to slow down in work zones and watch for road crews.
This location, often referred to as “Cosi Hill,” was reduced to a single lane in January 2020 due to chronic roadway settlement.
The Department of Transportation says the highway sits on a prehistoric landslide.
Heavy rains triggered the roadway to drop more than five feet.
WSDOT hydraulic, geotechnical and transportation experts collaborated to produce a solution that would withstand significant movement after heavy rains.