COVID-related inmate death at Stafford Creek
Officials report the first COVID-related death of an incarcerated person at Stafford Creek Corrections Center.
According to the Washington Department of Corrections, an individual incarcerated at Stafford Creek passed away at a local healthcare facility due to COVID-19 related illness on December 10.
Details on the age or sentence status of the inmate was not released.
This death marks the fourth of an incarcerated individual in the custody of the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Stafford Creek continues to place living units on quarantine in an effort to limit transmission among the incarcerated population.
According to data from DOC, there are currently 242 Stafford Creek inmates with COVID. This accounts for 11% of the total inmate population statewide who have seen confirmed cases. The department houses approximately 15,000 incarcerated individuals in its system and have seen 2264 cases in total.
24 staff members at the facility are also listed as having positive tests.
DOC adds that a staff member within the state has has also died of COVID-19.
Because of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases, the facility initiated restricted movement (pdf) to limit the potential exposure of COVID-19 among the facility’s incarcerated population.
“The Washington State Department of Corrections offers its condolences to the family and friends of the decedent, and remains committed to continue science-based health practices and following the established COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control guidelines (pdf) as the department works to contain and mitigate any spread of the virus.”
The Department of Corrections is committed to mitigating, containing and ceasing the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities, and providing for the health and safety of the incarcerated, staff and the community.