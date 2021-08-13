COVID-19 cases statewide and locally are 94% among unvaccinated
The Washington State Department of Health has released a new report on COVID-19 cases between February 1 and July 31 among unvaccinated, broken down by county.
The report also included the breakthrough cases of those who contracted COVID after being vaccinated.
The report states that:
- 95.5% of COVID-19 cases from February 1, 2021 – July 31, 2021 were not fully vaccinated.
- 95.4% of COVID-19 cases from February 1, 2021 – July 24, 2021 who were hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.
- 94.3% of COVID-19 cases from February 1, 2021 – July 10, 2021 who died from COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.
Locally, 94.4% of the 1318 cases in Grays Harbor during that time period had not been vaccinated, while 5.6% had.
Similar percentages existed in Pacific County, with 95.2% of cases from February through July being in the unvaccinated, and 4.8% being breakthrough cases.
As of July 31, 2021, 60.6% of those in Washington state who are eligible to receive vaccines have completed an approved vaccination series.
In both counties, the number of unvaccinated outnumber those who have received a shot. Only 46.7% of Grays Harbor and 49.2% of Pacific County had been vaccinated at the time of the report.
The report goes on to say that:
- More than 94.3% of all cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state can be attributed to individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.
- With the emergence of the Delta variant as the dominant strain in Washington and the U.S.,officials urge everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated.
Officials state that “Vaccinations save lives. Vaccination prevents severe illness and hospitalization and lowers your risk of dying from COVID-19.”
The report also breaks down cases by age, although does not separate those by county.
Report from Department of Health
Cases Among Unvaccinated_2021-8-11.1600