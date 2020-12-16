      Weather Alert

County allocates nearly $182,000 to local tourism projects

Dec 16, 2020 @ 6:54am

On Tuesday, a number of local tourism projects were provided funds through the county Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC).

On their meeting agenda, the Grays Harbor Commissioners were presented a request from the county Tourism Department to allocate funding through the 2021 GH Tourism Grant Program. 

In total, over $80,000 was recommended for Festival and Event Grant Applications and Hospitality Projects and an additional $100,000 for Major Tourism Project Grants.

The committee presented the recommendations after voting on them at their November meeting, adding that the 3% Lodging Tax that funds the grant programs has done well during the Covid-19 restriction period and those revenues are on track to meet or potentially come in above 2020 budget projections.

Included in the funded events were over $44,000 to the International Mermaid Museum, nearly $34,000 for the USA Freeride Championships, $20,000 for Olympic Stadium repairs, and more.

The recommendation was approved unanimously by the commissioners.

Project Applicant Amount Requested Amount Funded
Aberdeen RV Park City of Aberdeen $20,000.00 $20,000.00
Friends Landing Good Sam Advertising Port of Grays Harbor $4,000.00 $4,000.00
Grayland Community Hall Repairs Cranberry Heritage Group $2,200.00 $2,200.00
International Mermaid Museum International Mermaid Museum $11,429.00 $11,429.00
Total Allocated – Hospitality Projects: $37,629.00
Project Applicant Amount Requested Amount Funded
Reach the Beach American Lung Assn. $5,000.00 $0.00
Festival of Lights Montesano Chamber of Commerce $5,000.00 $5,000.00
Cranberry Harvest Festival Westport/Grayland Chamber of Commerce $1,800.00 $1,800.00
Elma Winter Wine Festival Elma Chamber of Commerce $5,000.00 $5,000.00
Haunted Seaport GH Historical Seaport $5,000.00 $5,000.00
International Mermaid Museum Museum Grand Opening $12,250.00 $5,000.00 *Note: Allowed Max Request = $5k
Driftwood Show Grayland Players $1,500.00 $1,500.00
Elma Haunted Barn Elma Chamber of Commerce $5,000.00 $5,000.00
OREC OREC Advertising $5,000.00 $5,000.00
Heat on the Street Elma Chamber of Commerce $5,000.00 $5,000.00
Catch Montesano Montesano Chamber of Commerce $5,000.00 $5,000.00
Comedy of Errors Aberdeen Shakespearian Theatre $1,000.00 $1,000.00
Rusty Scruppers Pirate Daze Half Moon Bay Pirates $5,000.00 $0.00
Midnight Cruizers Car Show Midnight Cruizers Car Club $2,000.00 $0.00
Total Allocated Festival and Event Grants: $44,300.00
Total Allocated Hospitality and Festival/Events:
 $81,929.00
Project Applicant Amount Requested Amount Funded
Olympic Stadium Repair Restore City of Hoquiam $20,000.00 $20,000.00
USA Freeride Championships Westcoast Jet Sports $33,700.00 $33,700.00
Reach the Beach American Lung Assn. $25,000.00 $0.00
Seaport Landing GH Historical Seaport $15,000.00 $15,000.00
International Mermaid Museum Museum Infrastructure $27,901.00 $27,901.00
Aberdeen Farmers Market WHOLE Harbor $20,000.00 $3,399.00
Total Allocated – Major Tourism Projects: $100,000.00
December 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Most Popular Posts
Local officials no longer reporting contact investigation numbers; some cases being led by state
Crab fishing closures expanded to majority of the Washington coast
Free COVID-19 testing this weekend in Hoquiam
Coastal steelhead recreational fishing regulations start on December 14
Chapman replacing Blake as chair of Rural Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources committee