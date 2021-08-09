      Weather Alert

Cosi Hill accident sends Hoquiam man to hospital

Aug 9, 2021 @ 8:30am

An accident on Cosi Hill Saturday sent a local man to the hospital.

According to an accident report from the Washington State Patrol, a 35-year-old Raymond man was driving north on US 101 Saturday morning when he lost traction on the wet roadway.

As he over-corrected his 2003 Ford Ranger, he drove into the southbound lane, striking a 2002 Hyundai Accent driven by a 76-year-old Hoquiam man head-on.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts in the accident, but the Hoquiam driver suffered injuries that required transport to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.

Charges are pending for the Raymond driver, with the WSP stating the cause of the accident was driving too fast for conditions.

