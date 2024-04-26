Connie and Phil stopped by to talk about 100 year celebration of memories

Architect Robert Reamer commissioned the portrait size panel over the fireplace. The panel was hand colored to augment the sand blasting The pillars are also sandblasted with depictions of the logging and ship building industry in Hoquiam.



Listen to my interview with them here:

https://moyermultimedia.com/main/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/philandconniehistorichoquiam.mp3 Historic Hoquiam Memories-Listen to my interview with them here: April 27 from 12pm to 5pm

Presented by Connie Parson.

7-3 Simpson Avenue in Hoquiam

FREE ADMISSION — NOTHING IS FOR SALE.

Exhibitors will share collections of Hoquiam history memories of places like Lamb-Grays Harbor, Posey’s, Grays Harbor Plywood, schools, Masons, and much more.

There will also be a walking tour led by Phil Slep and Jeff Protheroe.

The tours will start at the Emerson Manor.

Walking tours: 1pm and 3pm

7th Street Theatre open house: Noon to 5pm

Just a note: Robert Reamer was also the architect for the Lake Quinault Lodge.