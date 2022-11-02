Community Health Plan of Washington provides $250,000 to support equal access to care; KWA receives $10,000

The Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) announced a $250,000 donation for community-based organizations serving marginalized people across Washington.

This includes an organization with Aberdeen ties.

The Advancing Equity Fund, now in its third year, aids community-based organizations providing care and support systems for people from communities of color, Indigenous and Native communities, immigrants and refugees, and those experiencing the greatest barriers to their best health and well-being.

Korean Women’s Association will be one of the 25 organizations to split this grant with an award of $10,000. KWA serves multiple counties, and features an office in Central Park.

The investment aims to support these organizations’ work addressing all aspects of health, including systemic social drivers of health*, and improve health outcomes.

Other organizations serve local residents as well as the state, but do not have a dedicated local presence.

Distributing these funds aligns with CHPW’s mission and dedication to ensure all people — regardless of race, ethnicity, immigrant status, disability, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, or income — have an equal opportunity to access quality, whole-person care.

To date, the fund has provided a total of $730,000 split among 43 community-based organizations.

CHPW provides these as unrestricted grants band each organization can decide how best to apply them to serve their specific communities.

KWA has been featured in previous rounds of funding from CHPW.

“While the pandemic most recently brought inequities in health care specifically experienced by people of color to the forefront of our national consciousness, CHPW has been working side-by-side with our community health centers, other providers, and community-based and partner organizations to advance health equity for 30 years,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington and its parent Community Health Network of Washington. “This funding, born of a need to support already under-resourced organizations on the front lines of the Covid-19 response, allows us to continue supporting work focused on bridging gaps in health on a local level.” CHPW has earmarked funding to continue to support these types of grants in the future.

The following community-based organizations will each receive $10,000 from Community Health Plan of Washington in 2022:

To learn more about CHPW, visit chpw.org.

*Social drivers of health, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “are conditions in places where people live, learn, work, and play that affect a wide range of health and quality-of-life risks and outcomes. To learn more about this, visit the CDC’s website.

**The organization was also a recipient of CHPW’s 2021 grant, which totaled $250,000.

***The organization was also a recipient of CHPW’s 2020 grant, which totaled $230,000.