Community health assessment out for Pacific County residents

Pacific County Public Health & Human Services is asking for community input.
The health department put out a Community Health Assessment for residents to fill out, asking for feedback about improvements that could be made.
According to the survey, the goal is to gather feedback on current community health needs within Pacific County.
After demographic information about your household and location within the county, the survey asks what you believe are the most important factors for a healthy community, what the largest health problems are, risky behaviors among the area, and further information about access to healthcare.
The survey is specifically designed for Pacific County residents and, according to the health department, will help design the county’s health improvement plan.
This survey will take about 20 minutes to complete.
Survey responses are anonymous.
If you have questions, please contact Connor Montgomery: [email protected]
Please fill out the linked assessment to give your input: https://hipaa.jotform.com/221354669109156
The survey is open until Friday, August 12th