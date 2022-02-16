Community funding needed to purchase Kevlar vest for K-9 Kova
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public to purchase K-9 Kova a bullet resistant vest.
In a release from Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, he says that the department is partnering with nonprofit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar to fund the vest for Kova.
Matlock says that the nonprofit is raising funds for the $2,600 Kevlar vest through community raised donations.
Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, founded in 2015, raises community funds to purchase K9 Storm Patrol SWAT Kevlar vests at no cost to the department or handler.
“Each vest is embroidered honoring a Fallen Officer nominated by the K9’s handler Keeping K-9s in Kevlar is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) under the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Support Foundation. No one is paid, 100% of funds go to K9 needs. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.”
The nonprofit seeks community heroes to assist in funding K9 Kova’s vest.
Like other K-9s assigned to local law enforcement, Kova’s duties include pursuing violent offenders, narcotic arrests, as well as searches in buildings and tight areas. A Kevlar vest would protect them against stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns.
Fundraising is continuous to ensure a Kevlar vest is purchased for K9 Kova.
To Donate: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar raises community funds through PAYPAL on their Facebook Page’s blue “Learn More” button.
Checks can be sent to:
Keeping K-9s in Kevlar
3901 Airport Way
Bellingham, WA 98226
K9 Kova will receive 100% of donations to fund their vests. If donations exceed that total when the campaign ends, funds will roll over to the next K9 in need of assistance.
All donations are tax deductible.
About Keeping K-9s in Kevlar:
Facebook: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar or https://www.facebook.com/KeepingK9sinKevlar
Twitter: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar or https://twitter.com/K9sinkevlar
Instagram: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar or https://www.instagram.com/keepingk9sinkevlar/