Committee seeking sponsors for projects throughout Chehalis River basin

WDFW – The Aquatic Species Restoration Plan (ASRP) Steering Committee for the Chehalis River basin is soliciting applications for sponsors who will implement future restoration, acquisition, protection, and conservation projects in the watershed. The ASRP is a science-based plan collaboratively developed with regional partners to restore and protect aquatic species habitat.
The Chehalis basin encompasses 3,400 miles of perennial streams and rivers in southwest Washington. Besides the Chehalis River, the basin includes the Black, Elk, Johns, Hoquiam, Humptulips, Newaukum, Satsop, Skookumchuck, Wishkah, and Wynoochee rivers, and their tributary streams.
Applicants must submit information about their organization by Nov. 19, 2021. For instructions on how to apply, review the Request for Qualifications document online.
Eligibility is open to organizations with experience in a variety of aspects of aquatic habitat restoration and protection such as conservation, project development, outreach, design, acquisition, permitting, contracting, and landowner relationships.
Successful applicants will be added to a project sponsor roster, which does not guarantee project development and implementation funds. Instead, the roster establishes eligibility to receive these funds through the project development and implementation processes.
The ASRP Steering Committee will host a virtual webinar on Friday, Oct. 22 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. to offer opportunities for potential sponsors to ask questions about how to get involved, the project implementation and funding processes, and areas and actions for project implementation for the next two years.
For more information and to RSVP for the webinar, please contact Emelie McKain at [email protected]
Funds for this work will be awarded through a future collaborative process with regional implementation teams to identify and prioritize project development opportunities in three regions: Lower Chehalis, Middle Chehalis, and Upper Chehalis.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is also seeking qualifications and quotations for a project technical review team – a group of up to four independent experts available to provide periodic review and consultation on all projects submitted for ASRP funding.
WDFW seeks broad participation from technical experts with experience in aquatic habitat restoration, protection and conservation projects, and research. Applicants may represent government, business, consultants, non-profit organizations, academia, and other sectors. The technical review team is independent in the sense that its members do not represent an agency or constituency.
For more information on the technical review team request for qualifications and quotations, visit the Chehalis Basin Strategy website.
Since 2017, the ASRP Steering Committee has worked with the Chehalis Basin Board and Washington Department of Ecology’s Office of Chehalis Basin to help to invest $48.1 million to complete 66 projects benefiting salmon, steelhead, and other important aquatic species. The steering committee supports the broader Chehalis Basin Strategy to reduce major flood-related damage and restore important aquatic species habitat in the Chehalis River Basin.
The Steering Committee is made up of three voting representatives from the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, Quinault Indian Nation and WDFW. Other non-voting members include representatives from Ecology, Chehalis Basin Partnership, local conservation districts, and other non-profit entities and consulting firms.