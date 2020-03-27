Comment period extended for environmental review of Chehalis basin flood reduction project
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Department of Ecology has extended the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed Chehalis River basin flood-damage reduction project to May 27, 2020.
The draft EIS evaluates the proposal by the Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District to build a flood retention dam and temporary reservoir on the Chehalis River near Pe Ell, and make changes around the Chehalis-Centralia Airport that include raising the levee.
To protect public health and ensure you have multiple ways to comment on the proposed project, we have maintained the April 2 hearing date but shifted to an online format. We also have rescheduled the March 31 event to an online April 21 meeting to take public comment.
Both the April 2 and April 21 online events will begin at 5 p.m. with a 45-minute presentation. Starting about 5:45 p.m., we will take public comment via the webinar until 8:30 p.m.
To help ensure everyone has a chance to comment, participants will be limited to two minutes each.
Register online to participate
To comment during at the upcoming online events, participants will need to register separately for the April 2 public hearing and the April 21 public meeting. Registration can be done in advance or at the time of the events. We have provided a graphic to help participants register for the online public comment opportunities. The public can also submit comments online or mail them to our contractor in Seattle.
Submit comments at public events, online, or by mail
As a reminder, the April 2 public hearing and April 21 meeting are just one way to comment on the draft EIS.
You can submit comments online or mail to:
Chehalis River Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project EIS
Anchor QEA
1201 Third Ave., Suite 2600
Seattle, WA 98101
All comments are equally valued regardless whether they are made verbally at April 2 and April 21 online events, online, or sent by mail.