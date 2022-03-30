Coming April 4th win $1000 The KIX Cash Code Spring Fling!
The Kix Cash Code is BACK…Know the Code Win the…PRIZES.. Quinault Beach Resort and Casino AND Kix 95.3 are giving away 1000 dollars, but that’s not all! You could win concert tickets to Watershed, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton Sam Hunt AND More! Mariner tickets Family passes to Grays harbor Raceway! We’re giving away prizes every day including a shot at winning 1000 dollars cash!!
The Kix Cash Code Spring Fling! sponsored by Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, Starts on Monday April 4th through April 29th! Daily Sponors include: The Welcome Inn, A-1 Roofing, Casa Mia, Pacific Care Center and Grocery Outlet!! Listen every weekday for The words that win, Then go to KIX953 dot com and enter them for your chance to all kinds of cool prizes including 1000 dollars CASH!! It’s The KIX Cash Code Spring Fling Starting Monday April 4th