Comedian Kabir Singh Headlines Harveys Pop Up Comedy At The Driftwood Theatre This Saturday Night!

Stand up comic Kabir "Kabeezy" Singh of America's Got Talent Fame is Headlining the Harvey's Pop Up Comedy Club this Saturday night (8-12-2023) at the Driftwood Playhouse in Aberdeen! Kabir Called in to the Kix morning show and talked with The Luceman about the show, his start in comedy, as well as his breakthough appearence on America's Got Talent Season 16! Check out the interview below...

The Driftwood Theater in Aberdeen will be host to an Comedy All-Star Show on Saturday, August 12, starting at 7pm.

Harvey’s Pop Up Comedy is bringing the live stand-up show for one night .

Alpha Media Grays Harbor and Tangerine Tree Records invite the public to the show, headlined by “Family Guy” writer and “America’s Got Talent” star Kabir Singh.

Also performing at the event will be San Francisco based comic Xander Beltran and Seattle’s own Simon Kaufman.

The host for the evening will be Joe Dimeo.

Tickets:

General Admission Online – $25

General Admission Door – $35

All ages.

Tickets are non-refundable.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickettomato.com or at Tangerine Tree.

A percentage of the ticket sales will be donated to the Driftwood Players.

Featured Comedians

Kabir Singh

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh is fresh off his standing ovations and four “yeses” on NBC’s America’s Got Talent on Season 16 which resulted in a deep run coming in the TOP 15 of AGT. Kabir has been a touring headliner for almost a decade now. Kabir has had specials on Amazon Prime and worked for the hit show “The Family Guy” on Fox. His YouTube Dry Bar Special, “Stay Single”, has been one of the best-reviewed Comedy Specials on the platform with over 3 Million Views.

Kabir kicked off his career in 2014 just 4 years in Stand Up when he got on “Gabriel Iglesias Stand Up Revolution “ on Comedy Central as the lead-off comedian on episode 1 of Season 3 and was the winner of the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition the same year. Kabir also won the industry favorite “Big Sky Festival” and was a finalist in the nationwide NBC Stand Up for Diversity showcase. Kabir has also headlined a night at every major comedy club in California and has headlined comedy clubs all over the U.S., U.K., and Canada along with Hosting and performing hundreds of corporate and private shows all over the world. It’s safe to say Kabir is not an act to sleep on and is one of the best working Stand Up Comedians in the nation.

Xander Beltran

Originating from Southern California, Xander Beltran loves days at the beach, burritos, and great craft beer, but he can’t afford any of them. Being half-White and half-Mexican (like Taco Bell) he offers a unique perspective on the world and an uncanny ability to get people to chill out and figure out a way to get along.

Making friends wherever he goes, Xander spends time in all sorts of scenes and hangouts and is able to portray these worlds vividly through insightful storytelling and observational comedy. His laid-back delivery, character creation, impressions and animated act-outs make for incredible comedy.

He currently operates out of San Francisco and performs all over the country. He’s opened for Dean Delray, Nick Hoff, Erica Rhodes, Jeff Dye, Deon Cole, Jamie Kennedy, Erik Griffin, Zoltan Kaszas and Kel Mitchell. Xander won the 2018 Cobb’s Comedy Competition, was a Finalist at the 2019 House of Comedy’s Funniest Person W/ A Day Job contest, a contestant in the prestigious SF International Comedy Competition and he’s been a featured performer at Big Pine Comedy Festival, Savage Henry Festival and Oakland Comedy Festival. You may have seen him on PBS, Hulu or at your nearest taco shop.

Simon Kaufman

There are many problems in the world. Luckily, we have Simon Kaufman to solve them for us on stage. Simon Kaufman’s performances are a form of social commentary on society. Taking a stoic philosophical viewpoint toward his life.

Simon jokes about growing up in a Jewish home in the inner city and having two sets of friends. Being the only white guy on many of his little league sports teams and being exposed to both the Jewish culture as well as the minority inner city culture has left Simon with a rich understanding of all aspects of the American spectrum that few get to have. From the city to the country Simon’s jokes appeal to everybody. Simon has performed stand-up on Comcast Cable, and Up Late Northwest. He’s appeared on Bravo TV’s Millionaire Matchmaker and was in the movie Silver Skies with George Hamilton and Dick Van Patten.

His comedy is cerebral but not stuffy and therefore works for all types of audiences. His act is about the chaos of life, the overconsumption of modern times, and society’s lack of common sense. Simon makes you look at yourself and laugh and points fun at our current age of rapid evolution.

Simon is also a practitioner of Yoga and Transcendental Meditation and works to draw his art from his inner intuitive self and not just his intellect. Overall, he tries to have a positive spin on his performance and hopes to make it an uplifting experience by making people laugh.

Joe Dimeo

Joe Dimeo is a comic and producer born and raised in Portland, Oregon. He proudly describes Harvey’s as his home comedy club and enjoys keeping the local crowd on their toes. When he’s not on stages he’s working with his production company Black Bulb Creative, whose slogan is “we only make dope $hit”! From podcasting to film making if it’s meant to make you laugh, Joe’s taken a crack at it.