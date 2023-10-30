Cody Johnson At the Tacoma Dome April 7th 2024! Tickets on Sale Friday!
October 30, 2023 12:27PM PDT
Just announced!
Cody Johnson
With special guest
Justin Moore
And
Drake Milligan
Tacoma Dome
2727 East D Street
Tacoma, WA 98421
www.tacomadome.org
DATE: Saturday, April 27th, 2024
TIME: 7:30 PM DOORS: 6:00 PM
PRESALE STARTS Thursday, November 2nd 10am – 10pm Use the code:
PAINTER
To purchase tickets just Click Here!
TICKET ALL ON SALE DATE: Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM
Ticket Prices $150 VIP / 100 Reserved / 75 Reserved / 65
Reserved / 55 Reserved / 50 Reserved / 45 Reserved*
*(Prices do not include a facility fee and may not include any applicable
service or convenience charges)
TICKET OUTLETS
Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome.
More about: