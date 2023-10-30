KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Cody Johnson At the Tacoma Dome April 7th 2024! Tickets on Sale Friday!

October 30, 2023 12:27PM PDT
Cody Johnson At the Tacoma Dome April 7th 2024! Tickets on Sale Friday!
Just announced!

Cody Johnson

With special guest
Justin Moore

And

Drake Milligan

 Tacoma Dome
2727 East D Street
Tacoma, WA 98421
www.tacomadome.org
DATE: Saturday, April 27th, 2024

TIME: 7:30 PM DOORS: 6:00 PM

PRESALE STARTS Thursday, November 2nd 10am – 10pm Use the code:

PAINTER

To purchase tickets just Click Here!

TICKET ALL ON SALE DATE: Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM
Ticket Prices $150 VIP / 100 Reserved / 75 Reserved / 65
Reserved / 55 Reserved / 50 Reserved / 45 Reserved*

*(Prices do not include a facility fee and may not include any applicable
service or convenience charges)

TICKET OUTLETS

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome.

