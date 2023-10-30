Cody Johnson At the Tacoma Dome April 7th 2024! Tickets on Sale Friday!

Just announced!

Cody Johnson

With special guest

Justin Moore

And

Drake Milligan

Tacoma Dome

2727 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

www.tacomadome.org

DATE: Saturday, April 27th, 2024

TIME: 7:30 PM DOORS: 6:00 PM

PRESALE STARTS Thursday, November 2nd 10am – 10pm Use the code:

PAINTER

To purchase tickets just Click Here!

TICKET ALL ON SALE DATE: Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM

Ticket Prices $150 VIP / 100 Reserved / 75 Reserved / 65

Reserved / 55 Reserved / 50 Reserved / 45 Reserved*

*(Prices do not include a facility fee and may not include any applicable

service or convenience charges)

TICKET OUTLETS

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome.

To purchase tickets just Click Here!