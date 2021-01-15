Coastal Harvest adds new Mobile Food Bank
Coastal Harvest tells KXRO that they have acquired a new mobile food bank in a customized semi trailer to enhance services currently provided to people in need.
This vehicle is replacing an older trailer that was due for retirement.
“The coronavirus pandemic moved up our plans for an eventual replacement. We felt now was the time to make a move and upgrade,” said Executive Director Brent Hunter.
According to Hunter, the trailer was designed with a “mobile market” concept and custom-built by NW Mobile Kitchens in Portland, Oregon.
He adds that it is unique to the area and might be the first of its kind in Washington.
Coastal Harvest says that the new mobile food bank is equipped to safely distribute all types of food: shelf-stable, fresh, refrigerated and frozen.
Once the truck is parked at a given location, market-style displays will be opened all around the exterior so clients can walk around to pick and choose the foods that will fill their specific family needs.
“This will allow Coastal Harvest to provide local communities with a better shopping experience.”
Due to coronavirus concerns, the option to pick and choose foods will remain limited for the time being and mobile food bank staff will continue to help with food distribution until health restrictions are eased.
After testing and equipment practice, the new mobile market will roll out in the next few weeks.
“We are excited to move forward with this new model. It will make a big difference in the areas the mobile food bank program currently serves,” said Hunter.
Coastal Harvest is a non-profit 501(c)(3) food bank distribution center, providing support to 60 partner food pantries and feeding programs across Southwestern Washington.