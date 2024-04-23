KIX 95.3 Logo

Coastal bottomfish management the topic of April 24 WDFW meeting

April 23, 2024 7:37AM PDT
Photo created by KXRO using WDFW logo

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, April 24 at 5 p.m. to discuss management options for coastal recreational bottomfish in 2025 and 2026.

West Coast bottomfish are managed by the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) on a biennial management cycle. 

The Council is currently considering harvest levels (annual catch limits) and management measures such as seasons and bag limits that will affect Washington coastal bottomfish fisheries during the 2025-2026 biennium.

During the April 24 meeting, fishery managers will review preliminary preferred management measure alternatives needed to keep catch within Washington’s recreational harvest guidelines. 

This is an opportunity for the public to provide feedback in advance of the PFMC June meeting where final management measures will be adopted.

To participate, go to the link on the WDFW recreational bottomfish and halibut webpage

The meeting will be recorded and posted online so people can also watch afterwards at their convenience.

For additional groundfish management information, visit PFMC’s website.

