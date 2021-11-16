      Weather Alert

Coast Guard to move Motor Lifeboat Invincible out of Grays Harbor

Nov 16, 2021 @ 9:10am

The Coast Guard is consolidating its four remaining 52-foot heavy-weather boats from Grays Harbor, and Yaquina Bay and Coos Bay, in Oregon, to Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco.

CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT, Wash. (Feb. 13, 2003)–The Coast Guard 52-foot motor lifeboat Invincible II on patrol passes the Cape Disappointment lighthouse Feb. 13, 2003. USCG photo by PA3 Kurt Fredrickson

The 60-year-old boats, which were operationally restricted on Oct. 1, 2020 for safety and maintenance reasons, are expected to remain at the Coast Guard Station in Cape Disappointment while the Coast Guard determines their future.

 The Coast Guard previously deployed additional 47-foot Motor Lifeboats to augment the four small-boat stations after the 52-foot heavy weather boats were restricted, and these 47-foot MLBs, along with aviation assets and coastal patrol cutters, ensure the Coast Guard remains ready to conduct search and rescue as well as other critical missions.

For members of the public interested in watching their local 52-foot heavy-weather boat make its way to Cape Disappointment, please see the below schedule:

  • Motor Lifeboat Invincible is scheduled to depart Station Grays Harbor Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 4 a.m.
  • Motor Lifeboat Victory is scheduled to depart Station Yaquina Bay Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 2 a.m.
  • Motor Lifeboat Intrepid is scheduled to depart Station Coos Bay Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 a.m.
November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Most Popular Posts
Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam Hosts Free Thanksgiving Dinner
Razor clam digs approved to begin Nov. 16
Aberdeen adding Ocean Shores employee as new City Engineer
City of Aberdeen adds misdemeanor charge for public camping violations
Shelton man ejected from car in Pacific County accident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On