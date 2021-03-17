Coast Guard medevacs injured hiker off Westport Jetty
An injured hiker was medevaced on Monday evening from the south jetty of Grays Harbor.
The U.S. Coast Guard issued a report following the incident, a call came in just before 5:30 PM that a male hiker had been injured out on the jetty rocks.
They state that the hiker reportedly suffered a broken leg.
Local police reported that paramedics had hiked out to the patient to provide first aid.
They requested a helicopter medevac due to the slippery rocks and dangerous nature of waves crashing around them.
The aircrew was able to hoist the patient and a paramedic from the jetty, transporting them to emergency medical service technicians waiting at Bowerman Airport in Hoquiam before transporting the man to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
“Quick actions taken by Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor, ground crew and Westport Fire and Rescue to stabilize the patient prevented further injury and possible hypothermia,” said Lt. Jake Mullins, MH-60T pilot. “People venturing out onto coastal jetties should exercise extreme caution, to include checking for high-surf advisories and always wearing a life jacket.”