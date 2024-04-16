Closure of SR 108 between McCleary and Kamilche canceled for now

Fish passage work that was scheduled to close SR 108 for two weeks in May has been canceled, for now.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the work, which was set to begin on May 6, will be rescheduled to a later date.

While the work will not occur as planned for now, travelers should be aware that when the work does occur they should plan for a 31-mile detour during the fish habitat job

The work, when it takes place, will feature an extended around-the-clock closure.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the highway to all travelers near West Hurley Waldrip Road.

A signed detour will be in place using SR 108, SR 8 and US 101 near Mud Bay when that work does occur.

The work is part of a project that improves fish habitat under five sections of SR 108 in Mason County.

During the closure, contractor crews will begin efforts to replace the existing culvert with a new bridge. Workers will use large cranes and other heavy equipment parked on the highway to drill reinforced concrete columns. The underground concrete columns or shafts will support the future bridge over Kamilche Creek.

This is the first of three closures planned on SR 108 between summer and fall. The second and third closures are not yet scheduled. WSDOT will give advance notification well before the remaining closures.