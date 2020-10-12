City of Raymond announces grants for Small Businesses and Non-Profits
Raymond, WA – The City of Raymond has announced grant assistance for Small Businesses and Non-Profit Organizations affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
These grant funds of up to $1,000 per business will be allocated from the City’s portion of the CARES Act from the Department of Commerce.
All applications and requirements are due in office by Friday, October 23rd at 4 p.m.
Businesses must be physically located within the City limits of Raymond and have been issued a 2020 City Business License.
As of March 1, 2020, businesses must employ no more than 10 people, volunteer-based non-profit organizations are also eligible, up to 20 volunteers.
Businesses and non-profit organizations must have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and a completed W-9 must be provided with the grant application.
Grant applications will be evaluated and awarded based on a priority structure, with the heaviest emphasis placed on applications received within “Priority #1”.
Within each of the four priorities, completed applications will be considered in the order in which they are received.
• Priority #1: Non-profit organizations and small businesses that:
– have NOT received other financial assistance related to COVID-19; and
– are NOT waiting to receive any previously-applied-for financial assistance; and
– ARE in danger of closing due to COVID-19; and/or
– *are NOT able to fulfill their organizational mission/duties (applicable to non-profits only).
• Priority #2: Non-profit organizations and small businesses that:
– have NOT received other financial assistance related to COVID-19; and
– are NOT waiting to receive any previously-applied-for financial assistance; and
– are NOT in danger of closing due to COVID-19.
• Priority #3: Non-profit organizations and small businesses that:
– HAVE received other financial assistance related to COVID-19
(and/or may be waiting to receive any previously-applied-for financial assistance); and
– ARE in danger of closing due to COVID-19; and/or
– *are NOT able to fulfill their organizational mission/duties (applicable to non-profits only).
• Priority #4: Non-profit organizations and small businesses that:
– HAVE received other financial assistance related to COVID-19
(and/or may be waiting to receive any previously-applied-for financial assistance); and
– are NOT in danger of closing due to COVID-19.
Please call City Hall with questions at 360-942-4100 or review the application for details on our website at www.cityofraymond.com