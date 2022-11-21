Chinook Complex fire grows in size over weekend

The Department of Natural Resources shared an update regarding the ongoing fires in the county.

The Chinook and Brix Fires make up the Chinook Complex in Pacific County.

The fires are burning in logging slash, steep previously harvest slopes, as well as in young timber stands and small pockets of mature timber on private land.

The Chinook Fire started on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at approximately 11:00am and the Brix Fire started late Thursday evening on November 17, 2022.

Due to the increased size and complexity of the Chinook Fire a Washington DNR Type III Incident Management Team has been put in place.

The Chinook Fire was approximately 172 acres in size and was 34 percent contained as of Sunday.

Strong east winds and dry conditions saw the fire grow from 35 acres on Friday night November 18, to over 100 acres on Saturday November 19.

The Brix Fire was 8.5 acres and is currently in patrol status.

These fires are uncontained and acres may increase.

Ground and aviation resources are engaging the fire.

No closures or evacuations are currently in place.

The fires are believed to be Human Caused.