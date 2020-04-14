Chimney Fire damages Aberdeen home
Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at a home, returning later as fire moved from the chimney and into the home.
The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that they responded with assistance from the Hoquiam Fire Department just before 1:00 a.m on Saturday, to a reported structure fire in the 1800 block of Macfarlane St. in Aberdeen.
Initial units on scene found fire and smoke coming from the roof peak of a two story wood frame structure.
Aberdeen Fire says that from there the fire was able to extend throughout the attic and void spaces.
They say the fire caused extensive heat damage to both the 1st and 2nd floors as well as the roof and there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.
Fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing further extension into the building as well as any surrounding exposures.
Aberdeen Fire says there were 3 occupants who escaped the fire.
Smoke and fire damage to structure and contents was estimated to be $220,000.
They say the cause of the fire appears to be the result of excessive heat from a chimney fire.
The Aberdeen Fire Department had responded to a chimney fire at this address earlier in the evening.