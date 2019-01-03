Carrie Underwood has country music’s most anticipated tour of 2019, according to “Entertainment Weekly”

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood is starting the year at #2 on Entertainment Weekly’s rundown of the “12 Can’t-Miss Tours of 2019.”

The sole country entry on the tally, Carrie’s only outranked by Ariana Grande, who claims the top spot. As you might expect, the “Love Wins” hitmaker finds herself in some pretty formidable company, with Cher, Queen + Adam Lambert, John Mellencamp, Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney, New Kids on the Block, the Rolling Stones and more making the list.

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina, after Carrie gives birth to her second son. Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are set to open the dates.

