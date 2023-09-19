KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Burn restrictions reduced, but not removed entirely

September 19, 2023 7:23AM PDT
Image created by KXRO

Local burn restrictions have been modified.

The Grays Harbor Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Monday a lessening of restrictions.

With the recent moderation in weather, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s Office and Fire Districts are lessening restrictions on outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County. 

This current burn restriction on residential yard waste and land clearing burning will remain until further notice. 

The restriction on campfires is lifted as described below: 

The use of charcoal briquettes and recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved barbeques, fire pits or in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in local, county, state parks or commercial campgrounds. 

On private land, campfires are permitted with the landowner’s permission if built in the following approved manner: 

  • The campfire shall be no greater than 3 feet in diameter and constructed of a ring of metal, stone or brick 8 inches above the ground surface, with a 2-foot-wide area cleared down to exposed soil surrounding the outside of the pit. 
  • The campfire shall have an area at least 10 feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20 feet of clearance from structures, overhead flammable materials and fuels. 
  • The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose. 
  • Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative. 

A number of fire departments have indicated that they are also lessening their restrictions. Residents should contact their local fire department for more information.

 

*** For information about fires on local BEACHES, contact *** Washington State Parks: 360-902-8844 

For more information on local fire restrictions 

  • Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book 
  • Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-249-4222 
  • City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book 
  • Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at 360-577-2025, or Olympic Region Office at 360-374-2800, or their Fire Center at 360-575-5089 
  • Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 800-422-5623 
  • Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: 360-565-3121 

 

For daily updates on burn restrictions 

