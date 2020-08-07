      Weather Alert

Brief delays coming to Hoquiam Riverside Bridge

Aug 7, 2020 @ 7:58am

Cable maintenance will bring lane closures to the US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 12 during daytime hours.

Weather permitting, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close one northbound lane of the Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for cable maintenance and an annual inspection.

 Travelers who use the bridge through Hoquiam can expect brief delays 

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information is available on the scheduled Grays Harbor County Construction and Maintenance activities web page. 

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for construction and maintenance email alerts along state highways in Grays Harbor County online.

