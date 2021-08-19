      Weather Alert

Blue Slough to close to all traffic for single day

Aug 19, 2021 @ 7:30am

A closure of the Blue Slough Road is coming next week.

Grays Harbor County Operations Supervisor Mike Zabiaka tells KXRO that crews will be working on the Blue Slough on August 25, and drivers should prepare to detour around the road for the day.

According to the county, work to replace a culvert on the road will cause a closure for all through traffic.

The work is scheduled to take place from 9am to 3pm on August 25 before reopening to traffic.

Drivers should detour over Cosi Hill and use the SR 101/SR 107 interchange during the work.

