      Weather Alert

Blood donations needed; Amazon offering chance of Hawaii trip and gift cards to those who donate

Oct 27, 2021 @ 6:27am

Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood shortage continues. 

They say thousands have answered the call to give, but additional donors are needed as we head into the busy holiday season. 

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients. 

Officials stated that to incentivize donations, and in honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. 

All who come to give Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.

October 2021
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Most Popular Posts
Check Out Walker Hayes New Fancy Like Video With Kesha
It's Your Last, Last Chance to Win Eric Church Tickets ON Free Ticket Friday 10/29/2021
Three Grays Harbor residents die following collision with log truck
Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday
Search underway for missing person near Donkey Creek
Connect With Us Listen To Us On