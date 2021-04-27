      Weather Alert

Bishop Scholarship application period opens May 1

Apr 27, 2021 @ 6:41am

As Spring Quarter at most schools is already underway, current college and graduate school students, who graduated from a Grays Harbor high school, will be able to apply for financial assistance for their education soon by applying for the E. K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarship. 

The scholarship application opens May 1.

Lisa J. Smith, Executive Director of the GHC Foundation, says that in previous years, undergraduates were eligible to receive as much as $3,000 per year, while graduate students were eligible to receive as much as $5,000. 

Awards are paid directly to the student’s college to offset the cost of tuition, room, board and other fees.  

Online applications are available May 1st at www.ghc.edu/foundation/bishop.  

Applications must be submitted no later than July 1st and recipients will be announced by July 21st .

This scholarship was started more than 30 years ago by the Bishop Foundation and is designated for students in their third or fourth years of accredited four-year college or universities, as well as for students in their first two years of accredited graduate schools.  

Students who are enrolling in Grays Harbor College’s Bachelor of Applied Science degree programs, and meet the scholarship qualifications, are also eligible.

Grays Harbor College administers the E.K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarship program. 

For more information, contact (360) 538-4024 or [email protected].

