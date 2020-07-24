      Weather Alert

Bill & Ted Face The Music Trailer 2 is Out

Jul 24, 2020 @ 12:25pm

I said before and I’ll say it again, I wasn’t sure about this until the 1st trailer came out a few weeks back. Has my opinion changed with the release of the second trailer?  Heck NO! This makes me want to see the movie even more.

The Bad news is the release date has been pushed back from early August to September first because of Coronavirus issues.

The Good news is that when it does come out on September first it will also be released to Video On Demand!  So in a theater or in the comfort of your home, you’ll be able to see this movie on Sept. 1st!

 

 

TAGS
Bill & Ted Face The Music new trailer
July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries