Bill & Ted Face The Music Trailer 2 is Out
I said before and I’ll say it again, I wasn’t sure about this until the 1st trailer came out a few weeks back. Has my opinion changed with the release of the second trailer? Heck NO! This makes me want to see the movie even more.
The Bad news is the release date has been pushed back from early August to September first because of Coronavirus issues.
The Good news is that when it does come out on September first it will also be released to Video On Demand! So in a theater or in the comfort of your home, you’ll be able to see this movie on Sept. 1st!