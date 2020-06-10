      Weather Alert

Bill & Ted Face The Music Teaser Trailer Drops

Jun 10, 2020 @ 6:51am

I Loved Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure!  I wasn’t as enamored with the sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, but I will admit that I have grown to love it after a few viewings!  AND I’ll be the first to admit, when I heard they were getting the band back together almost 30 years later, I was skeptical to say the least that they could pull it off..

Well Yesterday June 9th was Bill & Ted day, so the they dropped the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music, and after watching the new trailer I am totally on board!

Now I’m just hoping they still release the movie in August, and it doesn’t get pushed back!  And if you’re wondering why June 9th is Bill & Ted day….Cause “6/9” DUDE!!! If you still don’t get it go back and watch Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure!

TAGS
Bill & Ted Face The Music Movie Trailers
June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Most Popular Posts
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
Candidate Filing Week runs May 11-15
TRACE ADKINS re-recorded his 2012 song "Tough People Do" with updated lyrics
Coast Guard aircrew rescues capsized kayaker near Ocean Shores