Bill & Ted Face The Music Teaser Trailer Drops
I Loved Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure! I wasn’t as enamored with the sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, but I will admit that I have grown to love it after a few viewings! AND I’ll be the first to admit, when I heard they were getting the band back together almost 30 years later, I was skeptical to say the least that they could pull it off..
Well Yesterday June 9th was Bill & Ted day, so the they dropped the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music, and after watching the new trailer I am totally on board!
Now I’m just hoping they still release the movie in August, and it doesn’t get pushed back! And if you’re wondering why June 9th is Bill & Ted day….Cause “6/9” DUDE!!! If you still don’t get it go back and watch Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure!