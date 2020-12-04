Bicycles from Heaven; refurbished bikes for local deserving families open for applications
The local Bicycles from Heaven program is still happening this year, although COVID restrictions have moved the application program virtually.
The Lions Club collects used and discarded bicycles, pays to have them refurbished to “Like New” condition through repairs and painting by Stafford Creek Correctional Facility workers, and then the bikes are distributed to underprivileged people in Grays Harbor and Pacific County.
The local Salvation Army screens the applications to ensure that they are distributed to those in need.
This year, because the local Christmas for Kids program is not operating as normal due to restrictions, residents are asked to download the application from this page and email it to the Salvation Army to be included.
Aberdeen Lions Club representative Gene Shermer told KXRO that the program has been occurring locally for approximately 20 years.
The local group lists that it was taken over by the Lions from the Aberdeen Kiwanis Club when they disbanded.
Since the Lions ran the event, over 3500 bicycles have been distributed.
Shermer adds that they are always accepting donations of bikes for the program. He says that they are currently looking for larger bikes to refurbish, but all bikes are considered.
Applications should be emailed to Service Center Coordinator Kelly Painter at [email protected]
For questions about the program or eligibility, contact;
Kelly Painter
Service Center Coordinator
The Salvation Army
120 W Wishkah Street
Aberdeen Wa. 98520
Office- 360.533.1062
[email protected]