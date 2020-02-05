      Weather Alert

“Bell, Book, & Candle” Opens at Driftwood Theater This Weekend!

Feb 5, 2020 @ 12:27pm

Aberdeen’s Driftwood Theatre will be premiering their latest production, “Bell, Book, & Candle” which opens this Friday night Feb. 7th at 7:30!   Director Ben Hohman along with actors Conner Nuckels, & Bryan Blackburn stopped by the KIX 95.3 morning show with The Luceman and Logan to talk it up!  Check out the interview below..

“Bell, Book, & Candle”  Starts this Friday and runs through Feb. 23rd!  Show dates are Friday & Saturday: February 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 at (7:30pm)  & Sunday: February 16, 23 at (1:30pm) If you’d like to find out more just visit the Driftwood players official website by clicking HERE!

