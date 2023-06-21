Behind-the-scenes look at Satsop Business Site and nuclear power plant site

In celebration of the Satsop Business Park’s 10-year anniversary as a Port facility, the public can now learn about the Park’s history from anywhere in the world with the debut of five new historic video tours.

The cooling towers at the Satsop Business Park are undoubtedly one of the most iconic sites in Grays Harbor, and while the foreboding towers never became a power plant, the site is now a thriving business park and Port staff say that they receive dozens of requests and inquiries related to the unfinished nuclear power plant each year.

The recently released five-part video series will take viewers on an exclusive tour of many of the structures of the unfinished nuclear power plant including both cooling towers, the reactor buildings and the turbine building.

Those watching can learn how the site would have operated and how the structures you see today would have functioned if the Washington Public Power Supply System project to create an operational power plant came to fruition.

“We are truly excited to share these videos with the public, near and far,” stated Satsop Business Park General Manager Alissa Shay. “As a small staff, it was a challenge to offer in-person tours of the Park’s unique history and infrastructure. These videos will allow us to share the Park’s story, while ensuring our staff remains committed to our existing customers and attracting new ones.”

For those wanting to get an up-close and personal look at the Park after watching the videos, the Satsop Business Park features public roads throughout the site. However, visitors are asked to stay on public roads and to not venture into any other areas for their own safety and out of respect to businesses at the park.

Funding for the videos was provided by Grays Harbor Tourism and video production was done by local media company Capture. Share. Repeat.

The videos can be viewed by visiting https://www.portofgraysharbor.com/sbp-history.