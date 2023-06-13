KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Badges & Brews This Thursday at the Aberdeen Starbucks

June 13, 2023 10:10AM PDT
Share
Badges & Brews This Thursday at the Aberdeen Starbucks
Photo by Phil Luce

Aberdeen Police Department’s Det. Sgt. Gary Sexton and Local Starbucks manager Jaclyn Meeks stopped by the Kix morning show today to talk about this years Badges and Brews event happening at the Aberdeen Starbucks in Downtown Aberdeen this Thursday (6/15/2023) from 6pm to 8pm!   It’s a chance for you to meet your local first responders and have a little fun!  Check out the interview below!  For a link to the event just Click Here!

 

 

More about:
Badges & Brews
EMS
Fire
First Responders
Police
Starbucks

Most Popular Posts

1

Badges & Brews This Thursday at the Aberdeen Starbucks
2

Harborite Stacey Osorio Talks About Being on Discoverie's Naked & Afraid Last One Standing
3

Tillamook issues voluntary recall of specific ice cream due to allergy concerns
4

Timberland Regional Library expands “Books by Mail” for greater access
5

Members sought for waterfowl advisory group

Recently Played

ReligouslyBailey Zimmerman
10:47am
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
10:44am
This Ones For The GirlsMartina Mcbride
10:39am
Angels (dont Always Have Wings)Thomas Rhett
10:32am
Everyone She KnowsKenny Chesney
10:29am
View Full Playlist