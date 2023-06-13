Badges & Brews This Thursday at the Aberdeen Starbucks

Aberdeen Police Department’s Det. Sgt. Gary Sexton and Local Starbucks manager Jaclyn Meeks stopped by the Kix morning show today to talk about this years Badges and Brews event happening at the Aberdeen Starbucks in Downtown Aberdeen this Thursday (6/15/2023) from 6pm to 8pm! It’s a chance for you to meet your local first responders and have a little fun! Check out the interview below! For a link to the event just Click Here!