Back to School Marketplace happening on August 19th

“Back to School” time can be a hardship for many. KIX 95.3 and KDUX invites you to help The Back to School Marketplace. This is truly neighbors helping neighbors right here on The Harbor. Neighbors donate new and gently used clothing, backpacks, and school supplies for High schoolers down to kindergartners, then on August 19th at 1 the doors open and everything is given away free. Parents and kids find clothing that fits and is suitable for school. Socks are in high demand again this year. To donate or volunteer, find Back to School marketplace on Facebook. Thousands of families have been helped over the last 7 years, let’s keep it going. Donate where you can and invite your neighbors to get help at this free event. The back to school marketplace is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and relies on donations to serve our community. Thanks for partnering with The Back to School MarketPlace and The Rock of the Coast 104.7 KDUX and the Harbor’s New Country KIX 95.3.