Back To School Marketplace 2023 Is Set For August 19th

Laney Mortimeyer and Kaela Bellew with Back To School Marketplace stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show today to talk with The Luceman about this years event happening on August 19th at Aberdeen High School from 1pm to 4pm! Back to School Marketplace is where parents who need help getting their kids ready for the upcoming school year can go to get help with clothing, Shoes, Backpacks and more for their kids K through 12th Grade! The event is a lot more than just supplies, there’s free food and games there too! Check out the interview below! Also check out their Facebook page by clicking HERE! Where you can donate or volunteer to help out! There are events planned for this Weekend like a live online auction as well as a stuff the bus event at Wal Mart this Saturday!