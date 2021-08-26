      Weather Alert

August and September sport halibut season dates added

Aug 26, 2021 @ 9:35am

WDFW – Additional August and September sport halibut season dates have been announced.

The WDFW says that recreational halibut fishing in Marine Areas 1 through 10 will have openings.

Marine Areas 1 and 2 are set to open August 27.

Marine Areas 3 through 10 will open Thursdays through Saturdays from August 19 through September 25.

The WDFW says there is sufficient Washington sport allocation to open additional days in Puget Sound, Neah Bay, and La Push. 

There is also sufficient allocation to open one additional day in Westport and Ilwaco.

Sport halibut season dates in August and September will remain open as long as enough quota remains available but may close prior to September 25 if the Washington sport allocation is projected to be taken.

The Halibut daily limit is 1, and the annual limit is 4.

Marine Areas 1 and 2: Open August 27, 2021.

Marine Areas 3 – 10: Open August 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28; September 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25, 2021. (Open Thursdays through Saturdays from August 19 through September 25, 2021.)

Species affected: Pacific halibut

Location: Marine Areas 1 through 10

Yelloweye retention is prohibited in all Washington Marine Areas.

It is unlawful to land halibut in an area that is closed to halibut fishing. Marine Areas 11, 12, and 13 remain closed for halibut fishing.

Information contact: Heather Hall, Intergovernmental Policy Manager, 360-490-9628

