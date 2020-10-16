Assistance could come to North Beach utility customers behind on their bills
The Grays Harbor County Commissioners are looking at providing relief to local utility customers on the North Beach by helping pay for utility bills that are currently being unpaid.
On their Special Meeting agenda, the commissioners are proposing to allocate a portion of CARES Act funding for these delinquent customers.
In March, Governor Jay Inslee issued the proclamation that prohibited utility companies from issuing late fees or disconnecting energy, telecommunications, and water service to customers based on non-payment as a way to assist residents impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic. This moratorium on disconnection was extended multiple times, most recently through the end of 2020.
At their meeting, the Grays Harbor Facilities, Utilities, Solid Waste Department is requesting $40,000 from the CARES ACT funds to provide relief to those customers unable to pay water/sewer service fees due to Covid-19.
According to the request from the department, they have created an application process for customers to request assistance on Utilities due to a financial hardship.
Customers would be able to apply for utility assistance for the billing period of April 2020 to the September 2020 billing cycle.
If approved, the County would be offering assistance to customers in the following funds: Pacific Beach/Moclips Water System, Pacific Beach/Moclips Sewer System, North Beach Water System, Hogan’s Corner Water System, and the Illahee/Oyehut Sewer System.
