Artisan Faire’ Christmas in July Event This Saturday in Ocean Shores

Cindy Stearns, organizer of the Ocean Shores Artisan Faire’ stopped by the Kix morning show today to talk to the Luceman about this Saturday’s event!(7-15-2023) It’s all happening at the Ocean Shores VFW Post #8956 located at 953 Trent Ct. SE in Ocean Shores (4.1 miles from the roundabout on Point Brown AVE) Check out the interview with Cindy below! And Below that we’ve posted the full press release with all the info! Proceeds of this event will benefit North Beach P.A.W.S.

Artisan Faire returns for Christmas in July

Artisan Faire returns to Ocean Shores in July 2023. After three successful events

beginning in December 2022, this unique event is set to benefit North Beach PAWS.

With a focus on Fair Trade gift items, select local vendors and a Patisserie, attendees

are able to travel five continents all from the confines of the show. Shop for Christmas in

summer or for something for now.

Find pieces focused on dogs and cats to grace the

home. Silk Road Trade Market selections include cats from Kenya created from

soapstone and more, Haiti Creations of Hope artisan pieces made from recycled oil

drum lids are a favorite. Equal Exchange chocolate, tea, spices, olive oil and Cafe’

Justo coffee from Mexico will be part of the selections. SERRV International has

animals and more from India and other countries.

Global Mamas pieces for dogs are

created by these artisans in Ghana. Aprons with matching hot pads are also included.

“Artisan Faire is growing and evolving. We’ve increased to six fair trade lines and

people are finding their favorite artisan pieces new to Ocean Shores and the Pacific

Northwest. With each event net proceeds go to area charities.

You are helping artisans

(globally or locally) along with these charities,” Cynthis Stearns, event producer said.

Select area vendors blend into the show with the fair trade lines. The Patisserie returns

with food to enjoy at the event. Artisan Faire Adopt-A-Resident will be available for

people to select a Green Lake Assisted Living resident in Ocean Shores. Specially

created gift packages are individually designed for each of the residents.

“Artisan Faire featuring Fair Trade gift items has a heart for local- including local

artisans. To successfully adopt and share love for Green Lake Assisted Living residents

of Ocean Shores, Artisan Faire Adopt-A-Resident is a favorite. I am thankful for the

care and heart that goes into these well organized and planned events,” Elaine

Thomson, Grays Harbor vendor said.

North Beach PAWS is committed to saving the lives of homeless or unwanted domestic

animals and seeking permanent adoptive homes for them.

Artisan Faire Christmas is July is 10 am-5 pm, Saturday, July 15, 2023. The venue is

VFW Post #8956, 953 Trent Ct. (4.1 miles from roundabout on Point Brown SW) in

Ocean Shores, Washington. Free admission and parking, open to ALL.