      Weather Alert

Are These The Best Tips For Having The Best Weekend?

Jun 11, 2021 @ 12:15pm
Funny stylish little boy and girl in sun glasses are looking at camera and smiling while catching fish in the pond using a fishing rod, sitting on the ground

Happy Friday!! as you heard on the Kix 95.3 morning show today with The Luceman in the morning!

Here are some tips from a lifestyle expert on how to have a GREAT weekend . . .

1.  Avoid work email and social media.  The weekend is the perfect time to disconnect  by avoiding ALL work email and social media.  And if that seems like too big of an ask, try it for just ONE of your weekend days to start.

2.  Spend time with family and friends.  After a year of isolation it’s time to start getting out there again.

3.  Go outside.  Here’s a good plan as the weather gets better:  Track how many hours you spend outside on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, then see if you can increase it next weekend and the weekend after.  It will likely do wonders for your mood.

4.  Exercise.  I don’t need to list off all the benefits of exercise.  And if you ALREADY exercise regularly, the weekend is a great time to add some variety to your routine, like going for a long hike or bike ride.

5.  Enjoy good food or drinks.  If you’re in the habit of rushing through meals on weekdays, the weekend should give you time to slow down and savor a great dinner.

6.  Do something you love to do.  Sometimes our hobbies and passions can take a backseat to chores, kids, and other obligations.  So carve out time this weekend to do something  you truly love.

 

TAGS
How To Have A Great Weekend
June 2021
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Most Popular Posts
Two vehicle double fatality collision on SR 105
Television Game Show Host Legend Bob Eubanks On The KIX Morning Show
Are These The Best Tips For Having The Best Weekend?
Accidents in Grays Harbor and Pacific County bring multiple injuries
Facebook Showdown 6-11-21
Connect With Us Listen To Us On